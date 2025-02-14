Previous article: Fetish priest, two others remanded over alleged theft of communication cables

ECOWAS, IOM partner to strengthen fight against human trafficking

Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson Feb - 14 - 2025 , 15:59 1 minute read

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) are collaborating to fight human trafficking and other migration-related crimes in the ECOWAS region.

As part of this collaboration, ECOWAS and IOM are working together to implement a project aimed at protecting victims of human trafficking.

The main objective of the project is to enhance and strengthen the capacities of national institutions to improve the reception, care, and reintegration of victims.

The project, which is currently being implemented in 12 ECOWAS member states, is part of a series of initiatives by ECOWAS and other stakeholders to support countries in combating transnational crimes and promoting peace and security in the region.

As part of the project’s implementation in Ghana, the ECOWAS Resident Representative in Ghana, Mohammed Lawan Gana, held a meeting with representatives from the IOM and the Human Trafficking Secretariat (HTS) of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection.

Ambassador Gana described human trafficking as a dehumanising activity that deprives people of their freedom, dignity, and self-worth.

He reiterated ECOWAS’ commitment to helping member states combat the menace by strengthening national frameworks for the identification, rescue, and reintegration of trafficking victims.

Following the discussions, Ambassador Gana toured some victims’ reception facilities to assess their conditions and identify existing challenges.