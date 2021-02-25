Ecobank supports women-led businesses

Ecobank Ghana, has in partnership with the Women’s Empowerment and Investment Group (WEIG), Annan Capital Partners, GUBA and Ozé disbursed GH¢150,000 as COVID-19 Stimulus package to 10 beneficiaries as part of an initiative to support women-led businesses in Ghana.
The partnership forms part of the bank’s commitment to the growth of women-owned and led businesses as well as the overall empowerment of women across Africa.
Speaking at a virtual conference, the Executive Director for Finance and Executive responsible for Consumer Banking at Ecobank Ghana, Dr Edward Botchway, said, “For us at Ecobank, we are committed to the actualization of women empowerment across Africa, as a pan African Bank, we do this in alignment with the Africa Union’s principle of gender parity”.
“This, partly, underpins our collaboration with organizations like the Women’s Empowerment and Investment Group, a women-led Ghanaian Investment Holding Company set up to efficiently channel capital into high-potential SMEs that prioritize female empowerment and entrepreneurship. This disbursement ceremony is consequently part of our continuous commitment to the growth of women-owned and women-led businesses across the country and the continent at large,” he added.
Funding
Speaking at the launch Mrs Roberta Annan, the Managing Partner of Annan Capital Partners said; “A lot of women have viable businesses but require funding to expand, we are therefore hoping that this disbursement will be the first of many such initiatives in our support for women-led businesses.”
On her part, the CEO of the Women Empowerment and Investment Group (WEIG), Ms Adeline Akufo-Addo Kufour said; “We are very excited and glad that we are able to contribute to the growth and sustainability of these 10 women-led businesses in very challenging times. As part of the funding, we have also lined up a series of business development workshops to support them in their business operations.”
Business needs
Speaking on the bank’s solutions for women-led businesses and women empowerment, Dr Loretta Sarpong, Head, Ellevate Desk of Ecobank Ghana, said, Ecobank has designed the Ellevate desk to support women entrepreneurs and businesses with a full suite of flexible digital financial products and services, tailored to their business needs.
“We offer both financial and non-financial support, including affordable credit, savings, and investments and bespoke training opportunities at the Ecobank SME Academy. We also provide support for women businesses to develop online presence and gain access to new markets through our collaborations with Google My Business”.
Benefits
Disbursing the funds, Ms Dentaa Amoateng, the founder of GUBA said, “These 10 women are women of strength. This is an investment into their businesses, and it is our belief that the money will be put to good use to grow their companies and in turn benefit others”.
Speaking on behalf of the recipients, Maame Agyei-Barwuah, the CEO of Sweet Roots Media, thanked the partners and indicated that the stimulus package was not only timely, during these turbulent times but also critical for the growth of beneficiary businesses. She assured the sponsors that the various sums of money received will be put to good use and paid back in due time.
Present at the virtual ceremony were; Mrs Rita Tsegah, Regional Head of Corporate Communications and Marketing, Mrs Charlotte Amanquah, Regional Head of Commercial Banking and Meghan McCommick, Co-Founder and CEO, Ozé and a cross section of the media.