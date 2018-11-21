Ecobank offers $150,000 support to six orphanages

Six residential homes for children, licensed under the Department of Social Welfare, have received support from Ecobank Ghana Limited (Ecobank), as part of the bank’s corporate social responsibilities for the year.
The homes are Change For Children (CFC) in Accra, Father Home Care in Takoradi, Tamale Children’s Home in Tamale, Kumasi Children’s Home in Kumasi, Osu Children’s Home in Accra, and Village of Hope in Gomoa Feteh.
The bank refurbished the computer laboratories of the homes, renovated their infirmaries, provided scholarships for some of the inmates and supplied assorted consumables to the homes, at a cost of $150,000 (GH¢718,500).
The bank is also working with the National Partnership and Children Trust to provide scholarships for 10 vulnerable children.
The Managing Director of Ecobank, Mr Dan Sackey, disclosed this when the bank donated assorted consumables and a water reservoir to Change For Children last Saturday at Midie, a suburb of Accra.
Beyond the donations, the bank also refurbished the computer laboratory of the CFC with tables, chairs and computers to boost teaching and learning at the home.
“The bank will ensure that the computers are in perfect condition to work. We will also secure one year Internet subscription for the home,” he said.
Ecobank Day
Mr Sackey noted that the donation formed part of the bank's annual Ecobank Day celebrations which was marked in 33 countries where the bank operates.
On the theme, “Supporting Young Lives,” the day was set aside by the bank and its staff to give back to society.
“We will also like to take the opportunity to also encourage caregivers of vulnerable children in both care centres and families to be meticulous in ensuring that the help they receive from the private sector and individual donors benefit the children under their care,” he added.
A manager of the Change For Children, Mr Ernest Nii Noi Addo, lauded the effort of the bank, saying, the gesture by the bank would go a long way to help in running the home.
He, therefore, called on other organisations and individuals to show their support for the home in any way they could.
