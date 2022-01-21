Echoing Hills Orphanage appeals for support

The Echoing Hills Village Orphanage and Rehabilitation Centre at Madina in the Greater Accra Region has appealed for the renovation and expansion of its residential facilities to accommodate more children with special needs.
The non-governmental organisation, which has been in operation for close to 30 years, said it had reduced the number of children in its residential facilities from 90 to 40 because of inadequate resources.Follow @Graphicgh
The Echoing Hills houses and caters for homeless and abandoned children, victims of child abuse, orphans, special children and persons with disability.
Donation
The Board Chairman of Echoing Hills, Reverend Joseph Ocran, made the appeal when the Accra Premier Lions Club donated items to it and said the orphanage had over the years survived on donations.
As part of Accra Premier Club’s “Feeding the Hungry Project” last Saturday, assorted food items and sanitary products such as paper towels and sanitisers were donated to Echoing Hills.
The items were valued at GHc3,000.
The President of Accra Premier Lions Club, Madam Joan Joyce Osai, and the Chairman of the Club’s Activity Committee, Commodore Steve Obimpeh, led the delegation to make the presentation.
Support
“We do get regular supply of food items, but when it comes to money to take care of the place, it doesn’t come in as much as we expect. It is a big challenge for us because we have about 40 people under our care,” Rev. Ocran said.
He added that despite the financial challenges confronting the organisation, it had managed to enrol 12 children in school from primary to JHS, adding that the organisation’s residential home was “getting worn out” and required urgent renovation to create a sound and befitting atmosphere for the inhabitants.
“Over the years, the Department of Social Welfare, Police and DOVVSU bring people to us; people who have been abandoned and those who cannot trace their families. If we are able to rehabilitate some of the buildings we have, I think we will be in a position to take a few more people,” he said.
Lions Club
Commodore Obimpeh said the club existed to serve humanity and provide support for the needy.
He said orphans, persons living with disability and people with special needs required greater attention and support from society to enable them to overcome their conditions and live a fulfilled life.
Commodore Obimpeh rallied individuals and corporates to support the work of orphanages and rehabilitation centres to enable them to discharge their mandate effectively.