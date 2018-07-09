Drunk driver crashes trainee pastor Paa Kwadwo to death at Madina

A 33-year-old pastor under training at the Trinity Theological Seminary, Benjamin Adu Boahene, met his untimely death on Sunday night when a car hit him against the wall of a house at Madina Estate in Accra
.
Follow @Graphicgh
It took the intervention of a police officer from the La-Nkwatanan-Madina Divisional Police Command to save the driver from irate residents who wanted to lynch him for unjustly killing their
Paa Kwadwo married in December last year, and his wife is expecting their first child. He is a member of the Trinity United Church and fondly loved by many. He is an alumnus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).
How
According to the deceased’s prayer partners, they had just left a prayer meeting on Sunday night July 8, 2018.
Paa Kwadwo parked his car and strolled to buy some items [fruits and a bulb] around the taxi rank close to the District Magistrate court at Madina Estate.
Eyewitnesses said the driver, reversing knocked him off the road and threw him over a small open gutter. His head hit the wall of a house in the process.
It took vendors around to raise alarm as his lifeless body was under the car.
Police response
The police first arrived at the scene in a bid to apprehend the driver and save him from mob attack. The angry mob smashed the windscreen of the vehicle, a source at the Police station said.
Meanwhile, a police pick up picked the lifeless body about an hour later. It has since been deposited at the Police Hospital mortuary.
Family files report
Distraught siblings of the deceased were at the La-Nkwatanan-Madina Divisional Police Headquarters late-night filing a report at the MTTU.
What will happen?
The policeman on duty, Corporal Saani Mohammed told the family the suspect is in cells to be prepared for court. He explained that the suspect cannot be bailed except the court orders accordingly.
He told the family that he is handling about three
credit: Citinewsroom