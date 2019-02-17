Driver dies in accident involving Vice President Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia escaped unhurt in a motor accident on Saturday, 16th February, 2019.
The driver of a commercial vehicle which was also involved in the accident unfortunately, however passed on.
The accident occurred around 6:30pm on the Takoradi - Cape Coast highway as the Vice President returned from the Western region.
Some other passengers and security persons who were injured were conveyed to the Cape Coast Regional hospital and are responding to treatment, according to a statement issued by Dr. Gideon Boako, spokesperson for Dr. Bawumia.
“Vice President Bawumia’s thoughts and prayers are with the injured and the family of the deceased.”
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page