Don’t turn service personnel into errand boys and girls — Bagbin

GraphicOnline Oct - 11 - 2023 , 07:48

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has urged leaders of both public and private institutions to refrain from relegating National Service Personnel (NSP) to mere errand-runners.

Mr. Bagbin emphasized the significance of the national service period, highlighting its critical role in the development of these personnel. He stressed that this valuable time should not be squandered on menial tasks that do not contribute to their growth.

“I plead with my brothers and sisters, who are leaders in the various public institutions, private sector organisations not to turn the service personnel into messengers – errand boys and girls…It is a very critical year for their development, do not waste it,” he said.

Speaking at the launch of the Golden Jubilee anniversary of the National Service Scheme (NSS) in Accra, Mr. Bagbin underlined the theme, "National Service at 50: Repositioning the Scheme for a Sustainable National Development."

He lamented instances where service personnel were ill-treated, often lacking even basic seating arrangements in offices. He emphasized that this period was a crucial stage for their preparation for the professional world.

Addressing the nation's challenges, Mr. Bagbin advocated for sustainable solutions, identifying NSS as an avenue to nurture the next generation of leaders, problem solvers, and catalysts for change.

He emphasized the imperative to instill in the youth a sense of duty towards the nation, necessitating investment in the operations of NSS.

Mr. Osei Assibey Antwi, Executive Director of NSS, noted that the Scheme had successfully deployed more personnel to bolster the health, education, and civil service sectors. He disclosed that this year, approximately 65,000 personnel were dispatched to classrooms.

Regarding the agricultural sector, Mr. Assibey Antwi highlighted that, with the support of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, NSS had secured 20,000 acres of land for various projects.