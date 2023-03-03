Don’t depend on govt for jobs • Pastor urges graduates

Benjamin Xornam Glover Mar - 03 - 2023 , 08:36

Former President and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Full Gospel Church International in Ghana, Most Rev. Samuel N. Mensah, has urged graduates not to depend on the government for jobs as they come out of school.

He observed that most young people depended on the government for jobs even after obtaining tertiary-level education, thereby increasing the number of unemployed graduates.

Most Rev. Mensah gave the advice last Saturday at the launch of two books he had authored.

The books are “Are there really no jobs" and "10 non-negotiable qualities of leadership".

In "Are there really no jobs”, Most Rev. Mensah walks the reader through a true story of a curious social entrepreneur, Sulley Amin Abubakar, the Founder of Zaacoal — a green-waste-to-energy business — to empower, liberate and inspire young people to live their dreams, while in the other book, he espouses 10 principles based on the letters in the word leadership.

Right environment

Most Rev. Mensah called on the government to extend its support and policies to make it easier for young graduates to start a business.

He also called on the government to create the right environment to empower young people to create their own businesses right after school.

He added that the government must create a special tax regime for people who invested in start-ups to deal with the growing youth unemployment.

Most Rev. Mensah admonished young entrepreneurs and start-ups to develop a culture of networking and to move away from the perception of doing it all by themselves.

He said leveraging on the competencies of their networks would help them to scale up and position their businesses to grow, as well as hold grounds against an emerging crisis.

On leadership, Most Rev. Mensah said people were now living in a world full of disruptions, uncertainties and chaos, adding that if there was a time leadership was needed, “that time is now”.

"Because we cannot predict what is going to happen tomorrow, we need leadership that can take tough decisions and a leadership that listens," he said.

He expressed the hope that the principles espoused in his book would help to shape the minds of people in leadership positions.