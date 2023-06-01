Why Domelevo wont pursue charges against Presidency following Supreme Court ruling

GraphicOnline Jun - 01 - 2023 , 06:41

The former Auditor General, Daniel Yao Domelevo has stated that he has no intention of taking legal action against the Presidency after the Supreme Court declared his forced leave as null and void.

Mr. Domelevo expressed his belief that seeking damages would be futile, as it would involve using taxpayer funds to compensate him.

The Supreme Court's ruling, announced on May 31, deemed the presidency's decision to enforce accumulated leave on Mr. Domelevo as unconstitutional. In 2020, he was obliged to take 169 working days of accumulated leave by the presidency.

When asked about seeking redress, Mr. Domelevo replied, "What type of redress? The battle is for the Lord, the most important thing is that the Supreme Court has spoken. And I'm happy they have done that. Many Ghanaians thought that there was something untoward that I had done, which the president said I should go on leave. Now that I feel vindicated, I don't think I need any redress beyond that."

He further explained that seeking compensation from taxpayers, who had no involvement in the matter, did not interest him.

Mr. Domelevo humorously pointed out that since the president does not pay taxes, he saw no reason to take further action.

“Many people made such suggestions, but I jokingly tell them why would I take redress to get compensation from the taxpayers who did nothing to me. The president doesn’t pay tax, so I’m not interested in taking any further action,” he said.

In an interview with Citi TV, Mr. Domelevo emphasized that the Supreme Court's ruling held the utmost importance to him, and he has moved on with his life. He stated, "It's a position and not a possession, so I have moved on... I think the verdict is the most important thing."