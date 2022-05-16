Do not be choosy with jobs - Ziavi Paramount Chief to school leavers

The Paramount Chief of Ziavi, Togbe Kwaku Ayim IV, has called on school leavers not to be selective in their initial job offers.
He said the high unemployment rate in the country was the result of the stance by many school leavers to remain unemployed while waiting for their preferred jobs.
Togbe Ayim said in the wake of the current economic challenges facing the country, young people must also be prepared to take up second jobs in addition to their full-time occupations as additional streams of income.
The Ziavi Paramount Chief was speaking at the opening of the 2022 Synod of the Ho East Presbytery of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana (EPCG) at Ziavi-Dzogbe, near Ho last Saturday.
The three-day synod was on the theme: “Revive Us Again, O Lord! Heal Us.”
Transfer of knowledge
Togbe Ayim, a retired teacher, said in times of stiff competition for jobs, the youth must also be prepared to transfer the knowledge they acquired in school from one sector to another, to remain in employment to keep the nation on the course of progress.
“For instance, if you trained and qualified as a teacher, nothing stops you from hosting a radio programme on current issues to make additional money,” he stated.
Similarly, Togbe Ayim said in areas endowed with vast land, school leavers could undertake serious farming to augment their incomes.
“Even in the developed countries, some people take up two jobs to bring enough money home,” he added.
Togbe Ayim also observed that the high unemployment rate in the country was largely due to the lack of discipline among the youth, who had an insatiable greed for money but were not prepared to train in various vocations.
He noted that some parents had failed in their responsibilities to impart good values to their children.
The Paramount Chief of Ziavi called on the communities to revisit the past and join hands with parents to bring up children together in the spirit of obedience, in the broader interest of the nation.
The acting Ho East Synod Moderator of the EPCG, Rev. Wisdom Seloame Alorvi, urged the synod delegates to renew their stance to bring light where there was darkness and help the world to be self-sustaining.