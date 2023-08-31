Digital Prosperity Awards launched - Calls for entries from international public, private, civil society sectors

Daily Graphic Aug - 31 - 2023 , 06:36

The Digital Cooperation Organisation (DCO) has launched a Digital Prosperity Awards to honour and celebrate the remarkable digital contributions that enable prosperity for all, particularly in advancing the digital economy which has a critical role in boosting the nations’ development and growth.

Core pillars

The awards are structured around three core pillars, and each pillar is bestowed in individual award categories, each representing a crucial aspect of digital advancement.

The first pillar, Digital Innovation, is an award for recognising outstanding initiatives that leverage disruptive technology solutions to drive significant positive change and advancement.

Digital Transformation, which is the second pillar, is an award for acknowledging exemplary efforts in utilising digital technologies to enhance decision-making processes, fostering progress and prosperity.

It is an award for celebrating exceptional cooperation endeavours leveraging digital solutions to drive progress and prosperity.

The third pillar, Empowering Society, is an award for honouring exemplary initiatives that demonstrate ethical practices and principles in utilising digital technologies for societal advancement and prosperity.

It also seeks to recognise outstanding contributions in leveraging digital innovations to address environmental challenges and promotion of sustainability for a prosperous future.

Milestone

“The launch of the Digital Prosperity Awards is a significant milestone in recognising outstanding digital contributions of the organisations that enable prosperity for all.

“We are looking forward to identifying the best digital innovators from the DCO’s Member States and worldwide that benefit humankind”, the Secretary-General of the Digital Cooperation Organisation (DCO), Deemah AlYahya said.

She added, “the awards aim to acknowledge exceptional initiatives in adopting best practices, policies and strategies to accelerate digital transformation in their respective countries.

“The objective is to accelerate digital economic advancement and lay the groundwork for constructive cooperation, cultivating shared vision and aspirations among all stakeholders.

“The awards reinforce the role of the DCO as an information provider, advocator, facilitator, and advisor, speeding up the sustainable growth of the digital economy and digital transformation of Member States, further strengthening the welfare, social stability, and cooperation to achieve digital prosperity for all,” Ms AlYahya stated.

She said a large and varied technical committee and judging panel of impartial global leaders, innovators and technical specialists would thoroughly assess the strongest entrants and nominees based on their initiatives tackling local, regional or global challenges in all economic sectors, fostering a more inclusive and digitally advanced world through cooperation and innovation.

Selection of winners

Ms AlYahya explained that in each category, there would be a winner from the public sector and another from the private sector or civil society, both exclusively representing DCO Member States.

She urged individuals and bodies interested in knowing the award categories and the nomination process to submit or nominate a project to visit the official Digital Prosperity Awards website.