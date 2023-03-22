Digital innovation major option for women to reach greater heights

Daily Graphic Mar - 22 - 2023 , 08:36

THE Director of Marketing and Corporate Relations at Absa Bank, Ghana, Nana Essilfuah Tamakloe, says digital innovation is a major option for women who intend to have equal opportunities in their endeavours.

"Digital innovation is a crucial driver in giving women more access to equal opportunities and success, and I am proud to say that Absa is leading the charge in this area,” she added.

She said this when students from St. Mary's Senior High School in Accra met with the women leadership of the bank to discuss how digital technology could propel their academic and professional careers.

It was a special session organised by the bank in connection with the school’s authorities, as part of activities to mark International Women's Day (IWD), which was on the theme, "DigitALL – Innovation and Technology for equality."

The students also had a chance to “job shadow” with the bank's technology and enablement team for close to four hours.

They were taken through business operations, decision making and how the technology team supports the overall functioning and efficiency of the bank.

She said Absa Bank had a strong focus on female leadership and inclusion, as part of its citizenship agenda.

“This includes delivering consumer education and financial literacy programmes through accredited training partners to empower women to make informed choices and improve their lives through responsible personal financial management,” she added.

She expressed delight over the fact that the bank could afford the students a chance to experience what it was like to make an impact in an organisation such as Absa, adding that “such engagements give us hope for the future in terms of women leadership."

President of the Women Network Forum at Absa bank, Audrey Abakah, said "as women, we have unique perspectives and ideas that are just waiting to be heard. And it's up to us to use the power of our voices to speak up and make ourselves heard.

It's up to us to drive innovation in our workplaces and our communities and this is one of many examples."