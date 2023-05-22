Developing Ghana's hospitality sector; 2,000 benefit from training

Delali Sika May - 22 - 2023 , 08:58

About 2,000 hospitality enthusiasts have been selected under the National Training and Retraining Programme in the hospitality and tourism sector to sharpen their skills and develop professionally.

The beneficiaries would be trained by the Hotel, Catering & Tourism Training Institute (HOTCATT) in courses such as food and beverage skills, restaurant management, conferencing, banqueting, event management, front office responsibilities, housekeeping, tour guiding and kitchen skills.

The project is a partnership between the Ministry of Finance and the Ministries of Tourism, Employment and Labour Relations, and the Social Partnership Council under the Ghana COVID- 19 Alleviation and Resuscitation of Enterprises Support (CARES) Obaatan Pa programme.

Recovery

The Principal Accountant of HOTCATT, Elsie Klufio, said the institute recognised the significance of the programme in shaping the future of the workforce in the hospitality and tourism sector, particularly as the world was recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It had a devastating effect on this sector, with consequences for the individuals who rely on it for their livelihoods. Known for its vibrant energy and ability to bring people together, travel restrictions, lockdowns and social distancing measures were introduced, resulting in a sharp decline in revenue and widespread job losses.

“Many workers are still seeking opportunities to upskill themselves to overcome the challenges and hardships they face. The training and retraining programme has, therefore, come at an opportune time,” she said.

Knowledgeable trainers

Ms Klufio further commended the parties involved for recognising the struggles of workers and facilitating the training for the hospitality and tourism sector to rebound and thrive.

“Government is bearing the cost of tuition for all the beneficiaries and as service providers, our foremost objective is to ensure that every beneficiary receives training that is of the utmost quality,” she noted.

Also, Ms Klufio revealed that a team of experienced and knowledgeable trainers equipped with the latest industry insights had been assembled to ensure that beneficiaries received the most relevant up-to-date training.

Economic growth

For his part, the Head of International and Research Economic Policy Unit, Enoch Obeng-Darko, said the hospitality and tourism sector was one of the major drivers of economic growth in Ghana.

“It attracts foreign exchange through tourism receipts, stimulates local businesses and contributes to the country's gross domestic product (GDP). The sector attracts both domestic and foreign investment, fostering entrepreneurship and business development.

“Hotel and resort construction, restaurants, tour companies and other tourism-related ventures create opportunities for entrepreneurs to establish and expand their businesses. This investment inflow contributes to the overall economic development of Ghana,” he said.

Skills

Mr Obeng-Darko also added that the world was changing at a rapid pace and it was essential that workforces were equipped with the skills and knowledge necessary to adapt to these changes.

“The programme is focused on skills upgrading, work ethics, productivity improvement and attitudinal change. It is focused on boosting workers’ prospects for re-entry into the labour market at higher levels of productivity or performance.’’

"It is also designed to provide our beneficiaries with the opportunity to develop new skills and enhance existing ones.

The programme will help beneficiaries to stay up-to-date with the latest developments in the hospitality and tourism sector and prepare them for the challenges of the future,” he said.