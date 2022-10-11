Delta, Breast Care International launch ‘Kick-out Cancer’ campaign

Delta Airlines and Breast Care International (BCI) have joined forces to offer breast cancer screening exercise for women in Ghana.
The programme dubbed, “Kick-out Cancer” campaign provides breast cancer education and screening to women aged 20 and above in communities across the country.
As part of the observation of the month of October as breast cancer awareness month, the company has painted its fleets with pink colours to signify its partnership.
Healthcare
Those diagnosed positive will be offered treatment at hospitals, including BCI’s Peace and Love hospitals, and supportive counselling.
“Healthcare provision is one of the pillars of our community engagement strategy.
“We are proud of the work we have done with BCI over the past six years and look forward to raising more awareness and facilitating treatment for women and men diagnosed with breast cancer in Ghana over the next 12 months,” the Vice-President of Delta Airlines in charge of Europe, Middle East, Africa and India, Nicolas Ferri, said in a statement to mark the breast cancer awareness month of October.
Commitment
He said since 2005, Delta’s global efforts to support breast cancer awareness month had raised more than $20 million, which had funded over 80 research projects for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
Touching on the commitment of the company on health issues, Mr Ferri said, “today and always, nothing is more important than the health and safety of our customers and employees.
“Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Delta has moved quickly to transform the industry standard of clean to ensure a safe and comfortable travel experience for our customers and employees.
“With our mission of connecting the people and cultures of the globe, Delta strives to foster understanding,” he said.
Breast Care International
The BCI has organised community outreach programmes in communities since 2002 to educate and improve knowledge, change attitudes and promote the importance of early detection of breast cancer.
Breast cancer screenings by way of clinical breast examinations are also offered free of charge at each screening session.
“Our partnership with Delta Airlines to organise free countrywide breast cancer awareness programme is to rid low income-earning communities of the intolerable levels of breast cancer cases,” the Executive Director of BCI, Dr Beatrice Wiafe-Addai said.
“This initiative, which supports the Sustainable Development Goal Three (SDG3), is driven by a passion for women in these communities to receive the much-needed breast care education and by extension, counselling and treatment,” she said.