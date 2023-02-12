Delta Air Lines donates to earthquake victims in Turkiye and Syria

Delta Air Lines on Thursday February 9, 2023 announced its contribution of US$100,000 to support victims of the earthquake victims in Turkiye and Syria.
The contribution would be channeled through the American Red Cross to support the operations and response of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).
The donations marked for disaster relief purposes in Turkiye and Syria is in addition to the annual US$1 million contributed by the airline to the Red Cross.
The donation will be used to support search and rescue operations; offer first aid and psychological support; perform emergency medical evacuations; transport injured people to hospitals; distribute blood and plasma to affected regions; and deliver hot meals and basic aid items such as tents and blankets for those injured and evacuated.
Delta's Managing Director of Community Engagement, Tad Hutcheson explained that the airline rallied support from its customers and the public in a bid to help the earthquake victims through a link on its website.
He urged people living outside of the United States but hoping to donate towards this worthy cause to do so via the website.
Mr Hutcheson remarked, "The most important way to help is through financial giving, as the American Red Cross and the IFCRC have the resources and infrastructure to obtain and deliver goods, supplies and trained volunteers to the places and people that need it most."
The American Red Cross and Delta have a long-standing partnership dating as far back as 1941.