December 27, 28 declared additional public holidays

The Ministry of Interior has declared Monday, December 27, 2021, and Tuesday, December 28, 2021, as additional Public Holidays.
This is because Christmas Day - December 25, 2021 - and Boxing Day - December 26, 2021, which are Statutory Public Holidays fall on Saturday and Sunday respectively.
Read the entire statement below;
DECLARATION OF MONDAY, 27TH DECEMBER, AND TUESDAY, 28TH DECEMBER, 2021 AS PUBLIC HOLIDAYS
Dec 22, 2021
The general public is hereby notified that Saturday, 25th December and Sunday, 26th December, 2021 mark Christmas Day and Boxing Day respectively which are Statutory Public Holidays.
However, in view of the fact that 25th December and 26th December, 2021 fall on a Saturday and a Sunday respectively, His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana, has by Executive Instrument (E.I), in accordance with Section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act, (Act 601) declared Monday, 27th December and Tuesday, 28th December, 2021 as additional Public Holidays and should be observed as such throughout the country.
Signed
AMBROSE DERY (MP)
MINISTER FOR THE INTERIOR
Issued in Accra this Wednesday, December 22, 2021