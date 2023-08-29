DDP Outdoor launches 50th anniversary with fun games

Beatrice Laryea Aug - 29 - 2023 , 13:14

DDP Outdoor Limited, a leading outdoor advertising company in the country has launched its 50th anniversary celebration in Accra.

At the ceremony, the executives of the company, clients and other stakeholders took turns to eulogise the company for its professional and excellent work in the field of outdoor and billboard advertising in the country.

Speaking at the launch at the Legon Botanical Gardens , the Chief Executive Officer of DDP, Norbert Rufu, said for the past 50 years, the company had been the canvass upon which brands painted their stories, the messenger that delivered the messages to the masses and the bridge that connected the businesses with their audiences.

He said the dedication, resilience and unwavering commitment to excellence had been the driving force behind the company’s successes.

“We have journeyed together, overcoming challenges, embracing innovations and achieving some remarkable milestones until this day and from our humble beginnings, we have grown into a force to be reckoned with in this industry,” he said.

“As we look back on the past five decades, we remember the countless hours of hard work that was put in by our founders, by you the employees, our partners and all our stakeholders and for this we will be forever grateful,” he added.

Mr Rufu paid glowing tribute to the founder, the late Torgbor Mensah, “for laying the foundations of the company with his vision and determination.”

“Our success stories are a testament to the power of team work, the power of innovation and the unyielding spirit that defines us and the one.

For his part, the General Manager of DDP, Senah Vuley, said his outfit had played very crucial leadership roles in the outdoor advertising industry over the years in terms or regulations, innovations and technology until the industry evolved into what it is today.

He charged the staff to continue to work hard to ensure stability and continuity in the coming years.

Mr Senah Vuley, the General Manager of DDP, speaking at the launch at the Legon Botanical Gardens last Friday

“I am imploring each and every one here to continue to redouble our efforts so that the company that the founder, ‘Mr T’ left that we have come to meet, we can strengthen and make it better so that others will also come and work at DDP to see it reach 100 years,” Mr Vuley said.

Tribute

The Board Chairperson of DDP, Nnennia Ejebe, was full of praise for the late Torgbor Mensah for founding the company on strong values, which she said had sustained the business over the years.

She said the founder’s values of integrity, teamwork, timeliness, quality and sustainability were reflections of his spirit which had served the company so well over the years.

“The values that he had was something that really resonated with me and our partnership was based on those values. He was a visionary leader and he set the foundation for everything that we have today,” Mr Ejebe said.

Activities

The staff of the company engaged in fun games, open jams and other team building activities at the anniversary launch.

Other activities lined up to mark the anniversary are breast cancer awareness campaign in October and tree planting exercise in some parts of the country among others.