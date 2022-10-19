DBG salutes ECOWAS Bank President for international award

The Development Bank Ghana (DBG) has congratulated Dr George Agyekum Donkor, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID), on his nomination to receive the prestigious “Prix de la Fondation” award at the Crans Montana Forum (CMF) in Geneva, Switzerland, in November this year.
The “Prix de la Fondation”, since 1990, has been recognising the work of men and women who contribute to democracy and socio-economic progress through their efforts at building a better world.
This cuts across all sectors of social responsibility, including government, private sector, non-governmental organisations and social leaders.
A statement by the bank said the award to Dr Donkor was an acknowledgement of his numerous contributions to the socio-economic development of the sub-region.
“As head of the regional development bank EBID, he has spearheaded strategic economic initiatives for creating jobs and providing dynamic leadership to champion wealth creation for vulnerable groups,” the statement said.
‘Good news’
Commenting on Dr Donkor’s nomination, the Chief Executive Officer of DBG, K. Duker, said: “We are pleased to hear the good news, and we congratulate Dr Donkor even ahead of the award ceremony. His nomination is a strong testament to his commitment to steering the affairs of the regional development bank, ensuring that the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development continues to drive progress not only in the West African region, but also in building greater momentum internationally through regional integration and engagement.
“As a development bank too, DBG remains focused and committed to growing opportunities within the private sector that will lead to development and transformation of Ghana’s economy. We are very happy for Dr Donkor’s success, and we look forward to strengthening our links with the EBID and working together in support of Ghana’s private sector. Together with my team, we at DBG say congrats, Dr Donkor.”
Profile
Dr Donkor is a lawyer and development banker with 30 years of experience in various disciplines, including finance, strategic management, marketing, legal, compliance and administration.
Since joining EBID, he is said to have spearheaded and implemented several strategic initiatives in the bank.
Indeed, within the period of his appointment as President of the bank, he is credited with an impressive operational and financial performance.
Dr Donkor is also the recipient of the Innovation Leadership Award organised by the Ghana Innovation/NIBS Awards in 2019.
Ghana’s new development finance institution
With the support of international development finance partners, including the World Bank, European Investment Bank, the African Development Bank and KfW, the DBG seeks to improve access to long-term financing, as well as providing capacity building to private sector businesses within its focus areas of agribusiness, manufacturing, ICT and high value services.
The DBG adopts a wholesale banking model where long-term loans are made to its participating financial institutions which then on-lend to private sector businesses in its focus sectors.