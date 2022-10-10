Datamaker, KOICA offer ICT scholarship to deprived youth

Datamaker Ghana Limited in partnership with the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) is rolling out a programme to train 500 Ghanaian youth in information technology (IT).
The four-week training scholarship is designed for the underprivileged youth in the country from today, October 10 to November 4, 2022.
The programme will be held at the Datamaker-KOICA IBS Training Centre at SDA Junction in Madina in the Greater Accra Region.
The training is under a five-year inclusive business solution (IBS) programme from 2021-2025 under the auspices of the Chief Executive Officer of Datamaker, Korea, Enoch Lee, the parent company of Datamaker Ghana Ltd.
According to him, the programme aimed at further deepening the Korean government’s resolve to promote inclusive and equitable quality education.
Mr Lee said the programme would also promote lifelong learning opportunities for all, while enhancing sustained, inclusive, economic growth, full and productive employment for all.
He said the participants would be equipped with top-notch artificial intelligence (AI) related IT skills, supported with stipend for transportation and fed during the training.