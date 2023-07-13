Dagbon Forum, KOYA, appeal for calm

Daily Graphic Jul - 13 - 2023 , 14:49

The Dagbon Forum (DF) and the Konkomba Youth Association (KOYA) have appealed to members of both communities to desist from spreading hate speech against each other on social meida to ensure peaceful coexistence among the two groups.

A statement jointly signed by the leaders of DF, Chief Sakoyanaa Mahama Iddrisu Sintaro, and Jawol Bisunna Titus of KOYA, condemned the recent surge in social media hate speeches targeting the Konkomba and Dagomba communities.

“We recognise the concerns and anxieties that may arise in such situations, but we want to assure all Dagombas and Konkombas that there is no need for panic or fear,” the statement said.

It said the two groups were committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all citizens by fostering peaceful coexistence between their communities.

Dialogue

In line with that, the statement said, the two groups were engaged in continuous dialogue and communication to address the tensions and mitigate any potential conflicts, adding that “through open lines of communication, we are actively addressing the issues at hand, seeking resolutions, and promoting understanding amongst all parties involved”.

The leaders further called on responsible social media users to report any hate-filled content encountered online to the appropriate platform to help prevent the proliferation of harmful speech and to contribute to the creation of a safer and more inclusive digital environment.

Caution

The statement further urged all residents in the Northern Region to be cautious of rumours and misinformation that might circulate during such challenging times.

“Verify information through reputable sources and refrain from engaging in activities that may escalate tensions or contribute to misunderstanding,” the statement added.

The two groups also urged the government, community leaders, religious groups, and civil society organisations to actively engage in promoting peace building initiatives to foster understanding between the groups.

“The leadership and elders from our communities will continue to engage in areas of mutual interest, including addressing high rates of food and nutrition insecurity, illiteracy, infant mortality and general levels of underdevelopment and poverty,” the statement said.