Daasebre Agyapong eulogises Zoomlion

The Paramount Chief of Abene Kwahu, Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, has said that Ghana's modern history cannot be complete without the success story of Zoomlion Ghana Limited.
He said the story of Zoomlion made Ghana a true sovereign state with its own indigenous companies solving Ghanaian problems locally for the benefit of the people.
Daasebre Agyapong said if not for the active cleaning of the environs and dredging of the Odaw and other rivers in the Greater Accra Region, the recent floods in Accra would have been devastating.
Daasebre Agyapong, who is the President of the Kwahu Abene Traditional Council, was speaking at a gathering of his people and the management and staff of Zoomlion Ghana Limited who were at his palace to pay a courtesy call on him on the commemoration of the just-ended Akwasidee.
He urged Zoomlion to continue with its innovative works to make Ghana a better place.
The Managing Director of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Gloria Opoku Anti, expressed her company’s readiness to collaborate with stakeholders, especially the traditional authorities considered the political roots of local power, to help propel the agenda of clean and green environment across Ghana.
She introduced the One Million Bin Project to the Kwahuhene by presenting 20 made-in-Ghana waste bins to the traditional area to facilitate waste collection at the palace and surrounding areas.
Traditional authorities
Mrs Anti said the management of Zoomlion understood the power that traditional authorities possessed, and that it was the reason why the company decided to strategically include traditional authorities in the day-to-day activities to be able to realise its full potentials, stressing that waste management was purely a collective responsibility.
"Nana Daasebre is highly recognised in Ghana and especially in the Kwahu Traditional Area where Ghana thrives in terms of tourism, and that is the reason why Zoomlion decided on dealing directly with the chiefs and people of the traditional area so that Nananom will inculcate in the people the habit of waste collection and management to further boost the tourism opportunities in this area," she said.
Donation
Mrs Anti said the company relied heavily on Nana Daasebre and his chiefs and elders to distribute more waste bins in the area to properly manage the waste that was generated, especially during the Easter festivities, which the Kwahu Traditional Area is noted for worldwide.
She presented assorted drinks and boxes of water with branded diaries, calendars and an undisclosed amount of money to the chief and his people.