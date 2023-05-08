CR: South Korean experts train rice Farmers/Machinery Operators under RVCI project

Shirley Asiedu-Addo May - 08 - 2023 , 12:58

Agricultural experts from South Korea have trained farmers and machinery operators as part of the Korean International Cooperation Agency KOICA Rice Value Chain Improvement (RVCI) project in the Central Region.

The three facilitators including Dr Yang Won-Ha, an Agronomist and pioneer in seedling preparation, Dr Park Pyung Sik, a rice economist and Shin Hyeong Gi conducted a 3-day Training of Leaders program for 48 farmers and equipment operators.

The training was to equip machinery operators, lead farmers and agriculture officers with practical skills and knowledge in direct seeding and seedling transplanting technology.

They were also trained on how to use the rice seeder machine in rice production.

Capacity development strategy

The training which is a training of leaders program is one of the local capacity development strategies to enhance the knowledge and practical skills of lead farmers in the project communities in rice production in the five project beneficiary districts.

The beneficiaries were taken through through direct seeding methods and seedling preparation technology and practical training on the use of rice seed drill equipment, an equipment presented by the Government of Korea through the Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture.

The training sessions were conducted at Assin Akropong, Assin Foso and Twifo Afosuah and beneficiaries received from vast knowledge and skills in rice production.

The training program component of the RVCI project is expected to equip about 400 farmer leaders with knowledge and skills in improved rice cultivation technology and business skills on the rice value chain to sharpen the business skills of the leaders of farmer-based organisations and their members.

The latest training is the fourth program on the RVC project and the first training leaders program to be organised this year.

Last year, 275 farmer leaders received training programmes under the project.

Central Regional Minister

As part of their visit, the team called on the Central Regional Minister, Justina Marigold Assan.

Dr Won-Ha indicated that, the Central region’s potential to produce large scale rice should not be underestimated.

He indicated that the visit was to offer their support to make the vision a reality through capacity building of farmers and other auxiliary staff.

Mrs Assan said she was grateful to the team adding the region did not take KOICA’s support and effort at making Central region the hub for rice production in the very near future for granted.

She indicated that the Regional Coordinating Council was in full support and was ready to cooperate in anyway possible.

The Project Manager, Dr. Chung Haegon expressed gratitude to Mrs Assan for her support to the project since its inception and the Korean experts for the knowledge and skills shared with the farmers.

The project

The RVC project is a bilateral cooperation between the Republic of Korea and the Government of Ghana.

The project was launched in June 2021 with a budget of $8,000,000 grant for implementation in five beneficiary districts in the Central Region including Gomoa East, Assin Fosu, Assin North, Assin South and Twifo Atti-Morkwa.

The goal of the project is to improve the quality of life of rural farmers in the Central Region.

About KOICA

Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) was established in 1991 as a governmental organization to implement the Korean government's grant aid and technical cooperation programs. KOICA Ghana Office has been supporting and implementing developmental programs in Ghana in four key sectoral areas including public health, energy, agricultural and rural development and education.