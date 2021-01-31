COVID-19 Update 23: Akufo-Addo to address nation tonight

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will address the nation at 8pm tonight on matters pertaining to the management of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.
This will be his 23rd national address on the subject since Ghana recorded its first two cases in March 2020.
The last time President Akufo-Addo delivered such an address, the country had a little over 3,000 active cases, however, the country currently has close to 5,000 active cases per the last update by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) on Sunday January 31, 2021, with statistics as of 27th January, 2021.