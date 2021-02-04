COVID-19: Ghana maintains week-long 700 daily case average

Ghana has recorded 777 new COVID-19 cases, maintaining its recent trend of recording an average of 700 cases a day.
The new cases increased the country's active case count to 5,786 cases. The death toll from the illness also increased by nine new deaths to 433.
The latest figures on the COVID-19 situation in the country were contained in the Ghana Health Service latest update as of January 31, 2021.
Meanwhile, recoveries from the illness for the same period increased by 497 to 62,340.
Testing
The country has conducted a total number of 788,526 COVID-19 tests and recorded 68,559 positives - a test positivity rate of 8.7 per cent.
Regional breakdown
The Greater Accra region has the highest number of cases in the country with 3,266 cases, followed by the Ashanti region (877) and Western region (398) while the Savannah region has the lowest number of active cases with only one case.