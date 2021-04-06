Court remands Kasoa teenage ‘ritual money’ murder suspects into police custody

The Ofaakor District Magistrate Court on Tuesday remanded into police custody the two teenagers who allegedly killed a 10 year old boy last Saturday at Coca Cola, near Lamptey Mills in Kasoa.
This is to allow the police to conduct more investigations into the matter.
They are to reappear on April 20, 2021, reports Graphic Online’s Emmanuel Bonney who was at the court Tuesday morning (April 6, 2021).
The court was presided over by Her Worship, Mrs Rosemond Vera Ocloo.
- Read also:
- Kasoa: 2 teenagers arrested for alleged 'money ritual' murder
- Kasoa teenage ‘killers’ to appear in court
Felix Nyarko, 15, and Nicholas Kini, 17, are alleged to have conspired to kill the Class Four pupil of the Maranatha School, Ishmael Mensah last Saturday.
Killing
The entire Lamptey Millis area was thrown into a state of shock and mourning in the mid-morning of Holy Saturday when news emerged that two teenagers had killed a young boy.
The incident flooded various social media networks after the arrest of the suspects.
More to follow...