Court orders psychiatric examination of alleged JB killer

The Accra High Court has ordered a psychiatric examination on Daniel Asiedu, the man alleged to have killed the Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North, Mr J.B Danquah-Adu
.
He, therefore, prayed the court to order the psychiatric examination to ascertain Asiedu’s mental capacity to stand trial
“My client can call me and tell me that he is going to be made a Chief at a town in Akuapem so he wants me to come and serve the guests with food,” he said.
Counsel also mentioned Asiedu's insistence for a lawyer from the International Criminal Court (ICC) as another example of why he believed he should be mentally examined.
Opposition
In response, the prosecutor, Mrs Sefakor Batse, a Principal State Attorney, disagreed with counsel and urged the court to continue with the trial.
She argued Asiedu had not exhibited anything exceptional before the court to warrant a psychiatric examination.
It was also her contention that it was too early in the trial for such a psychiatric examination to be made.
Ruling
In his ruling, however, the presiding judge, Justice George Buadi, upheld the application and ordered the psychiatric examination on Asiedu.
He held that the attitude exhibited by Asiedu such as his insistence for an ICC
"I am not certain that A1 (Daniel Asiedu) is of sound mind to stand trial or to plea to the charges without a scientific examination," he said.