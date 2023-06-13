Controversy over national anthem: "Prez. Akufo-Addo's directive misinterpreted" - GARCC

The Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council (GARCC) has dismissed reports claiming that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo expressed anger towards Greater Accra Regional Minister Henry Quartey during the Green Ghana Day Celebration over the weekend.

A video clip from the 2023 edition of the event, held at the University of Ghana, went viral, showing the President seemingly directing the Regional Minister to reprimand a chief for not standing during the National Anthem.

However, the GARCC clarified the situation, stating that the President was not expressing fury towards the Regional Minister. Instead, he was instructing him to address the invited guests who remained seated while the National Anthem was being played.

"We feel compelled to address certain misconceptions arising from this footage, as some have unfortunately misinterpreted the video to presume that the President was expressing fury at the Greater Accra Regional Minister," the GARCC said in a statement.

Contrary to the misinterpretation, the GARCC explained, "The President was instructing the Regional Minister to take prompt action regarding some invited guests who chose to remain seated in disregard to the National Anthem that was played before the start of the program. The President and all others had been up on their feet in patriotic reverence to the National Anthem."

The GARCC urged the public and all well-meaning individuals to dismiss the false narrative being spun around the video, which appears to be an attempt to create unwarranted public disaffection.

The Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council has taken notice of a short video circulating on various social media platforms. The video depicts the President of the Republic H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo instructing the Regional Minister Hon. Henry Quartey to take instant action on a situation, during the Green Ghana Day event held on Friday 9th June at the Mensah Sabah Hall of the University of Ghana, Legon campus.

We feel compelled to address certain misconceptions arising from this footage, as some have unfortunately misinterpreted the video to presume that the President was expressing fury at the Greater Accra Regional Minister.

On the contrary, the President was instructing the Regional Minister to take prompt action regarding

some invited guests who chose to remain seated in disregard to the National Anthem that was played

before the start of the program. The President and all others had been up on their feet in patriotic

reverence to the National Anthem.

Acting on the President's directive, the Regional Minister promptly approached the individuals concerned and gave them the necessary information and guidance. It is important to emphasize that the Regional Minister sat alongside H.E. the President throughout the entire event, exemplifying their harmonious collaboration.

As has been his mode of appreciation to key invited guests at such functions, the President, after the program, exchanged pleasantries with the special invited guests including the persons who were educated at his instance by the Regional Minister.

We therefore urge the public and all well-meaning persons to disregard the contemptuous spin to the video which appears crafted to create unwarranted public disaffection.

We also call on all residents of the region to support the Greater Accra Regional Minister as he advances the "Let's Make Greater Accra Work" agenda to improve the lot of our region. Together we can make Greater Accra a cleaner, healthier, and resilient space to live in.

