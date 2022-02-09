Consultant advocates different approach in intelligence gathering

A Security Intelligence Consultant, Mr Richard Kumadoe, has called on the security agencies to change their intelligence-gathering approach to help prevent any imminent threat of terrorism.
That, he said, would help safeguard the country's national and public safety.
“Insecurity has become the bane of African countries and as such, as a country, we must change our approach to national intelligence gathering among others to ensure that the threats of terrorism around us does not come close to us,” Mr Kumadoe said at a book launch in Accra last Saturday.
He further advised the government to make resources available to security agencies so that they could be at the right places promptly to address issues that might affect the security of the people.
Launch
Titled, "The Investigators Guide" the first of its kind in the country, the book details how one could start as a novice and become a professional investigator. It highlights many of the challenges investigators face in the field, how to be productive and how investigations can become a meaningful tool to security intelligence purposes.
As a consultant, mentor, coach and lecturer, Mr Kumadoe explained that sensitive questions about investigations came up which inspired him to write the book to address pertinent issues relating to investigations.
The 460-page book, he said, had been carefully drafted for investigators including, anacotics, bankers, auditors, bank risk management officers, frontline investigators, students of investigations, pastors, investigative journalism, due diligence specialists and financial crime people, among others.
Mr Kumadoe dedicated the book launch to his mentor, Mr Richard Nii Lantey Blankson, who also influenced the writing of the book but passed away two days to the launch.
Investigations
He said investigation had become very important in a time where crime had become rampant, terrorism was on the rise, and money laundering triumphing adding : “the world needs front men and women in the security agencies and everybody to know how to investigate better which in turn is beneficial to society”.
The book, he said, gave novices pointers that would guide them to be professional investigators and subsequently sustain the business of investigation.
Education
Mr Kumadoe also underscored the need for citizens to be more educated on issues concerning security stating that such an education made people more informed thereby making governance easy.
“Educating our people is so important because it makes management of security easy and public safety can be guaranteed" he said.