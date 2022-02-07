Concerted effort needed against bird flu

Avian Influenza (AI) is a disease of viral etiology that ranges from a mild or even asymptomatic infection to an acute, fatal disease of chicken, turkey, guinea fowl and other avian species, especially migratory waterfowl.
The first Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) H5N1 outbreak was reported in Ghana in April 2007 in a farm at Kakasunanka, near Michel Camp in the Tema Metropolis in the Greater Accra Region.
This was followed by further outbreaks at New Dormaa in Sunyani in the then Brong Ahafo Region and Aflao in the Volta Region.
The disease re-occurred in the year 2015 and crossed to the year 2016 in six regions, namely Greater Accra, Central, Eastern, Western, Volta and Ashanti, affecting 148,448 birds. In June 2018, H5N1 outbreaks were reported at Bonkra and Atia in the Ashanti Region, as well as Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region, affecting 12,175 birds.
Recent outbreak
An outbreak of Avian Influenza type A subtype H5 (bird flu) was confirmed by the Accra Veterinary Laboratory on July 8, 2021, following reports that came from farms at Nungua, Lashibi, Klagon, Darkuman and Community 25, all in the Greater Accra Region.
Further cases of the disease were also confirmed at Domenase near Potsin and Denu in the Gomoa East and Ketu South municipalities respectively.
Rate of spread
An update on the regional breakdown of the spread of the disease in the country indicated that a total of 10 regions out of 16 had so far recorded cases of HPAI.
In all, 703,966 bird mortalities have been recorded in the affected regions and of the said number, 555,227 birds had to be destroyed as part of containment measures by the ministry, while the remaining 143,406 deaths were as a result of HPAI infections. Thus far, the total number of farms affected in the country is 159.
Measures are being taken by the government to contain the spread of the HPAI, otherwise known as bird flu.
Interventions
Intervention by the government is centred on how to empower the Veterinary Service Directorate (VSD) to discharge its mandate effectively.
The government considered the intervention an imperative, given the strategic role of the VSD in the development of the poultry and livestock industry.
The ministry’s action plan approved by Cabinet to stem the spread of the disease and address the institutional weakness of the VSD includes the following activities:
• The recruitment of 1,100 veterinary professionals for deployment throughout the country. Financial clearance to that effect has already been secured to cover the recruitment of an initial 550 veterinary professionals. The remaining 550 will be engaged within a period of two years to strengthen the institutional human resource capacity of the VSD. This has been lacking well before the government of President Nana Akufo-Addo assumed office in 2017.
• Procurement of vehicles, motorbikes, chemicals and other logistics has been approved by the government to revamp the VSD for enhanced operations manifested by effective surveillance, early detection, rapid response and control of animal diseases.
• Intensification of farm visits to ensure biosecurity, depopulation and disinfection to eliminate any threats to public health. All these activities will be preceded by the rollout of a comprehensive sensitisation programme nationwide within February. An implementation committee to coordinate the sensitisation programme and oversee the general containment of the HPAI was inaugurated on Friday, January 27, 2022.
Compensation
It is worth reiterating that the government has approved compensation payment to farmers affected by the HPAI as a component of the total approved budget of about GH¢44 million. At this point, let me assure the house that the exercise will be carried out transparently to ensure justice for all.
Finally, to forestall the frequent recurrence of outbreaks of the HPAI and other trans-border animal diseases, the government has finalised the Animal Health Bill for the consideration of Parliament. The passage of the bill will ensure effective regulation of the livestock and poultry industry.
The ministry, through the VSD, will be empowered to enforce management standards in all animal farms in the country. The introduction of a new legal framework will also vest authority in the VSD to certify all animal farms and also apply sanctions against recalcitrant farmers such as closure of farms to serve as a deterrent to others.
If successfully implemented, these measures will go a long way to insulate the livestock and poultry industry from disease outbreaks and help build a robust and resilient animal sector.
The zoonotic nature of the disease calls for public alert and vigilance to mitigate the possible impact on the poultry industry and public health in general.
Through effective surveillance and disease control management, the VSD is on the alert and very much up to the task.
The writers are the PRO and the Deputy PRO of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture.