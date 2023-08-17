Compassion Ghana holds seminar for capacity building of child advocates

Beatrice Laryea Aug - 17 - 2023 , 11:22

To foster learning and development among their staff and child advocates in the country, Compassion International Ghana (CIGH), a non-governmental organisation, held the maiden Thriving Child Seminar Series (THriCSS) on Monday, August 14, in Madina, Accra.

The seminar was streamed virtually to facilitate the involvement of several child advocates in the country, with more than 400 stakeholders in child welfare and protection participating.

The THriCSS was also used as a conduit for forging strategic partnerships with organisations which shared same values with the CIGH, endowed with resources and capacities that complement their efforts in responding to the exigencies of child and youth development in Ghana.

In a welcome address read on his behalf, National Director of CIGH, Mr. Kobina Yeboah Okyere noted that after nearly two decades of operation, his outfit had encountered various hurdles in ministering to children and young people.

Thus, this initiative provided a platform for seeking solutions with similar organisations which were serving the needs of children and youth in Ghana.

The speakers at the maiden Thriving Child Seminar Series

“As a leader of this organisation, I carry a profound commitment to the well-being of our children, and each day serves as a reminder of the immense responsibility we bear in safeguarding their rights, nurturing their potential and ensuring their protection under the law,” Mr. Okyere said.

Theme

Touching on the theme – “Policy Framework on Children: The Law and Practice”, Mr. Okyere said the policy framework concerning children must be firmly rooted in international conventions and declarations that delineate their rights.

“This theme encapsulates our unwavering dedication to fostering a society where every child is not merely observed, but genuinely heard. A society where their dreams are nurtured and their vulnerabilities are shielded from harm,” he said

He urged the participants to embrace the journey, united by a shared purpose in realizing the organisation’s vision saying: “Together, we can construct a platform that empowers our children to become architects of a world characterized by compassion, justice and equity in the near future.”

Challenges

Speaking at the event, Executive Director of the Ark Foundation Ghana, Dr. Angela Dwamena Aboagye said globally, there were great issues when it comes to the welfare and protection of children.

A section of the participants at the seminar

She outlined the fast pace of technological changes, climactic changes, threats from full scale war, breakdown of the family system sex tourism and prostitution as well as child marriage as some of the challenges threatening children.

She therefore, called for collaboration between researchers, advocates and practitioners to solve these challenges which affect the welfare of children.

“Looking at the global outlook, since COVID-19, the world has moved in a fast pace of technological changes and the current global challenges present more complex issues to practitioners and the concerns have been collaboration,” she said.

Cyber security

For his part, Executive Director of Child Rights International, Mr. Bright Appiah called for cyber security laws to protect children from online abusers.

“At every stage there is something that we must do to protect children. The issue of online protection of children is a big issue and cyber security law is one of the things we have to push for.”

“I am of the view that in order to grow our laws, we have to look at other countries and how they protect children,” Mr. Appiah said.