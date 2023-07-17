Communications Ministry begins training of 1000 girls in ICT in Northern Region

Mohammed Fugu Jul - 17 - 2023 , 16:26

The Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation (MoCD) on Monday [July 17, 2023] commenced the training of 1000 girls in the Northern Region in basic Information Communication Technology (ICT) skills.

The beneficiaries will be taking through coding, cyber security, website development among others.

Already 1000 girls have been trained in the Savannah region.

The girls were selected from the sixteen Metropolitan Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

The MMDAs are, Mion, Karaga, Tolon, Kumbungu, Savelugu, Tamale, Nanton, Sagnarigu, Kpandai, Gushegu, Tatali, Nanumba South, Nanumba North, Yendi, Saboba and Zabzugu.

The training formed part of the Girls-In-ICT programme being implemented by the Ministry in collaboration with its agencies to bridge the gender gap in ICT in the country.

A statement issued by the Head of Public Relations at the MoCD, Naa Korkoi Essah and copied to Graphic Online said the training will be taking place at various centres across the region.

It said 100 selected teachers from the various districts had been trained to carry out the exercise.

It added that the five-day training will be climaxed with a mentorship session whereby women currently working in the ICT Field will share their personal and professional experiences with the Girls-in-ICT, to encourage and guide them in their future careers and endeavours.

"There will an open day experience where the best 100 girls from the selected Region where the Programme had been held, are brought to Accra for a week to tour the Offices of Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), Companies in the ICTs industry, select MoCD Agencies, and interact especially with women in the industry.

It is important to note the following achievements between 2017 and 2022" the statement noted.

The Girls-In-ICT programme was introduced in 2012 by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), to create a global environment that empowers and encourages girls and young women to consider studies and careers in the growing field of Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs).

The Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation in 2017 adopted the initiative, as a platform to equip girls between the ages of 9 and 15 years (Upper Primary to Junior High School), with knowledge and skills in basic ICT and Coding.

The programme is implemented with support from Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC) as the technical resource provider, with training by Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence (KACE).

The programme is also supported by MTN Ghana, National Communications Authority (NCA), American Towers Company (ATC), Ministry of Education, GIZ and others.