Communications Minister orders review of Frequency Authorisations in audit drive

Jemima Okang Addae Feb - 12 - 2025 , 13:55 1 minute read

The Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation, Sam Narety George, has directed the Acting Director-General of the National Communications Authority (NCA) to provide his office with a list of all frequency authorisations issued or renewed in the last 60 days.

In a statement issued today, February 12, he explained that the move formed part of the government's Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) agenda.

"As part of the government's Operation Recover All Loot agenda, the Minister considers it a mandate to ensure that all State resources within the purview of the Ministry which have been handed over to private interests in a manner inconsistent with law and laid down procedure must be recovered for the benefit of the State", a portion of the statement read.

The initiative aims to reclaim State resources within the Ministry’s jurisdiction that may have been unlawfully transferred to private interests in violation of legal and procedural guidelines.

Mr George noted that this marked the first phase of a comprehensive audit of all frequency authorisations, intended to restore order and transparency in the use of state resources within the broadcasting sector.

"The general public would be notified of any further actions upon receipt of the information", the statement said.

