Common Fund releases GH¢7.6m to PWDs

The District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) has released about GH¢7.6 million to People with Disabilities (PWDs) across the country.
A press release signed by the Administrator of the DACF, Mrs Irene Naa Torshie Lartey, indicated that the money represented the first quarter of the 2018 Common Fund Allocation.Follow @Graphicgh
“This is to reaffirm the government’s commitment towards the socio-economic empowerment of persons with disabilities in the country,” it added.
The funds, according to the release, would be allocated through the various metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies (MMDAs) nationwide.
Breakdown
The Western Region will receive GH¢575,240.66, to be shared through some MMDAs, including Sekondi Takoradi, Ahanta West, Wassa East, Juaboso, and Jomoro.
A total amount of GH¢730,192.18 will be given to the Central Region while GH¢273,621.39 will be allotted to the Greater Accra Region.
The Eastern and Volta regions will enjoy GH¢1,060,836.76 and GH¢1,181,047.80, respectively, whereas the Ashanti Region will receive GH¢742,457.30.
The Brong Ahafo Region will be apportioned GH¢831,780.78 and the Northern Region will be given GH¢1,019,546.32.
PWDs from the Upper West Region will have GH¢513,529.75, while those from the Upper East will get GH¢7,563,791.76.