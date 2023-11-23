Commodifying cassava in Ghana: Alberta Akosa addresses International Cassava Fair in Brazil

Graphic.com.gh Nov - 23 - 2023 , 18:53

The Executive Director of Agrihouse Foundation, Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa, addressed a global audience at the International Cassava Fair in Brazil on Thursday (November 23), on the topic "Leveraging international platforms to commodify cassava in Ghana."

Emphasising the significance of commodifying cassava in Ghana, Ms. Akosa’s keynote address will underscore the pivotal role of international collaboration in catalysing advancements within Ghana’s cassava sector. This insightful discourse aims to position Ghana as a key player on the global agricultural stage.

This strategic initiative goes beyond showcasing the ingenuity within Ghana's cassava sector; it also aims to foster invaluable connections and explore sustainable business opportunities within the dynamic global cassava value chain.

Ms. Akosa, will also shed light on the unique opportunities and challenges facing Ghana's cassava industry, exploring avenues for collaboration with international partners, the adoption of best practices, value addition, mechanization and the implementation of innovative strategies to position Ghana as a major player in the global cassava market.

This focus on the immense potential of cassava as a cash crop aims to contribute significantly to food security and economic growth in Ghana.

Ms. Akosa will also delve into how Ghana can leverage the International Cassava Fair platform, to enhance value addition in processing transportation and mechanization among others.

Moreover, she will emphasize the collaborative potential of the International Cassava Fair in facilitating capacity building. This includes bringing resource persons from Brazil to Ghana, imparting valuable knowledge and skills.

Attendees at the International Cassava Fair will have the opportunity to gain valuable insights into the present and future of Ghana's cassava industry and the crucial role that collaboration on the global stage can play in its success.

The event promises to be a milestone in the ongoing efforts to position Ghana as a key player in the international cassava market.

The International Cassava Fair (FIMAN), organized by Podium Alimentos in Brazil which opened last Tuesday, November 21 and ends today Thursday, November 23rd, 2023, represents a pivotal moment for knowledge exchange, networking, and collaborative exploration in the cassava sector.

Demonstrating a steadfast commitment to showcasing Ghana's cassava industry on the global stage, Agrihouse Foundation, the official franchise holder for the International Cassava Fair in Ghana, leads a delegation of 17 esteemed figures across diverse sectors of the Ghanaian agricultural landscape at the International Cassava Fair in Paranavaí, Brazil.

This fair provides a unique platform for the Ghanaian delegation, comprising visionaries from various segments, including farmers, processors, input dealers, Farmer-Based Organizations (FBOs), aggregators, and other key players in the agricultural value chain to network with their counterparts from Brazil and other parts of the world operating in the agric sector.

The Ghanaian delegation are actively participating as exhibitors, engaging in illuminating business matchmaking sessions, and pursuing collaborative initiatives with international counterparts.

This multifaceted approach underscores the delegation's dedication to not only showcasing the present capabilities of Ghana's cassava industry but also fostering future growth through strategic partnerships."

The Ghanaian delegation boasts a diverse array of influential figures, each contributing a unique perspective to the global dialogue on cassava innovation:

This diverse and influential delegation not only serves as ambassadors for Ghana's cassava industry but also positions the nation as a key player in the global agricultural landscape.

As Agrihouse Foundation continues to lead the charge, the future of Ghana's cassava sector looks promising, marked by innovation, collaboration, and sustainable growth.