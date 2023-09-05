Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) ends strike action

Kweku Zurek Sep - 05 - 2023 , 11:31

The Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) has decided to call off their recent strike action.

The decision to end the strike was reached following a voting process conducted under the supervision of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the association on September 4, 2024.

Members of CETAG had embarked on the industrial strike from August 1, 2023, to impress upon the government to adhere to their negotiated conditions of service.

However, a majority of CETAG members have voted in favour of discontinuing the strike.

In light of this voting outcome, the strike action is officially suspended, effective from Tuesday, September 5, 2023. CETAG has stated that it reserves the right to reconsider its position if, by October 31, 2023, all the Arbitral Awards issued have not been implemented by the Employer/Ministry of Education.

The Association has also communicated that all its members are expected to resume work by no later than Thursday, September 7, 2023.

It will be recalled that the strike resulted in the Ministry of Education directing the Controller and Accountant General’s Department (CAGD) to freeze the August 2023 salaries of CETAG members.