Coca-Cola Bottling Company builds capacity of more than 300 Teachers in Tema West

The Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Ghana Limited has organised a “Teacher Transformation Programme” for teachers in the Tema West constituency, aimed at building their capacity.
The 3-day programme took place at the Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Sakumono and impacted more than 300 teachers from 21 public schools within the constituency.
In partnership with LeadAfrique International, a non-governmental organisation, the Member of Parliament for Tema West, Kingsley Carlos Ahenkorah and the Tema GES Directorate, the Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Ghana Limited under the Teacher Transformation Program sought to enhance the personal effectiveness of teachers in Tema West by providing them with essential life skills such as leadership and financial management which are relevant to their roles as mentors, a statement issued by the company said.
“A teacher is a great influencer in the life of a student; a beacon of hope and a source of inspiration to whom the student looks up to for guidance, counseling and academic excellence. But unfortunately, little attention is paid to developing the mindset, behavior and attitude of the teacher. The Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Ghana Limited having identified this need, is offering its support to enhance the overall development of the teacher”, said Bethel Yeboah, Public Affairs and Communication Manager of the company.
Over the years, The Coca-Cola System has made significant strides in driving sustainable development especially in Education, by aligning its interest with that of the communities in which it operates. This has been demonstrated through initiatives such as:
- Discovery Channel Global Education Program in 20 schools in Greater-Accra and Kumasi which benefited over 500 teachers and 18,000 students.
- Infrastructure for schools in Guunayili, Northern Region.
- Built a 6-classroom block with toilet facilities, water storage and a teacher meeting room at Abuti-Teti in the Volta Region.
- Constructed a multi-purpose hall for the Delany Academy at Sunyani in the Brong Ahafo Region.
- Other classroom buildings and refurbishments have occurred in Aburi and Samsa Odumasi as well.
The Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Ghana said enhancing the skills of the teacher fits directly into its broader mission of supporting efforts at creating a sustainable educational sector in the country, and is committed to creating more value for its consumers, customers and the communities it serves across the country.