CLOGSAG declares strike over non implementation of new salary structure
The Civil and Local Government Service Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) has declared a nationwide strike beginning Wednesday, July 3, 2024 over what they say is the non implementation of the new salary structure by the government.

A notice dated July 2, 2024 signed by Isaac Bampoe Addo, Executive Secretary of CLOGSAG asked all staff to stay away from work until further notice.

