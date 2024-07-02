Next article: Ghana's population projected to hit 52.47million by 2050

CLOGSAG declares strike over non implementation of new salary structure

Graphic.com.gh Jul - 02 - 2024 , 14:21

The Civil and Local Government Service Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) has declared a nationwide strike beginning Wednesday, July 3, 2024 over what they say is the non implementation of the new salary structure by the government.

A notice dated July 2, 2024 signed by Isaac Bampoe Addo, Executive Secretary of CLOGSAG asked all staff to stay away from work until further notice.

more to follow...