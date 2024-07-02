CLOGSAG declares strike over non implementation of new salary structure
The Civil and Local Government Service Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) has declared a nationwide strike beginning Wednesday, July 3, 2024 over what they say is the non implementation of the new salary structure by the government.
A notice dated July 2, 2024 signed by Isaac Bampoe Addo, Executive Secretary of CLOGSAG asked all staff to stay away from work until further notice.
CLOGSAG declares strike over non implementation of new salary structure - Graphic Online https://t.co/rRYc1Jpbfn #Ghana #GraphicOnline #Happy New Month #republicday pic.twitter.com/OsxX3GEiN5— DailyGraphic GraphicOnline (@Graphicgh) July 2, 2024
