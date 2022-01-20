CLOGSAG begins indefinite strike today

Members of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG), have effective today withdrawn their services indefinitely.
The Association which threatened last year to embark on a nationwide industrial strike is protesting poor conditions of service; insisting that “they deserve better condition of service now.”Follow @Graphicgh
The Association suggests that the conditions of service of its members have been overlooked in spite of persistent reminders to address same.
According to CLOGSAG, members will resume work only if the government meets its demand.
According to the CLOGSAG, a year after their proposed salary structure was sent to the Finance Ministry to deal with, they are yet to hear anything from the Ministry despite persistent reminders.
The Central Regional Secretary of the Association, Alhaji Apam Nuhu at a meeting yesterday urged members to be resolute until their demands are met.
"The Association do hereby declare our absolute and unbendable willingness to embark on the nationwide strike action beginning Thursday, January 20, 2022,” he said.
Some members of the public expressed their frustration as most government offices, particularly the ministries, departments and agencies were deserted.
A statement from CLOGSAG ahead of the strike noted that the association had followed due process as it had served all relevant stakeholders with notice of the action since December 22, 2021 and urged all it's members to stay at home from Thursday 20, January 2022 until further notice.
The Executive Secretary of CLOGSAG, Isaac Bampoe Addo on Monday, January 17, addressed to its members, said the decision to embark on the strike had been taken by the National Executive Council of the association and that due notice has been served on all relevant stakeholders since December 22, 2021.
“By this letter, all CLOGSAG members in the Ministries, Departments, and Agencies as well as the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies are informed to stay at home from Thursday 20th, January 2022 until further notice."