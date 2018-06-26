CJ urged to expedite Electoral Commissioners investigations

The Chief Justice, Ms Sophia Akuffo has been petitioned to expedite investigations into petitions for removal of the chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Mrs Charlotte Osei and her two deputies
.
Drawing comparisons with the 2013 election petition, which challenged the EC's declaration of President John Mahama as the winner of the 2012 presidential elections, the CNA Executive Director, Samuel Lartey said, even that petition which had graver consequences on Ghana's democracy, economy and diplomatic relations was completed within nine months.
"This petition before the CJ is not bigger than the election petition by any stretch of the imagination, it is not more serious or dire for our democracy than that gruesome legal battle yet nine months was enough to wrap it up."
"Why is it taking more than nine months to finish investigations against one state institution," the Executive Director said and encouraged the Chief Justice to expedite work to end the "confusion" at the commission.
"Speed is not a virtue in justice delivery but a delay is also a vice", he said.
Below is a copy of the petition
A Petition to hasten the Investigation ongoing on the Commissioners of the Electoral Commission
Her Ladyship the Chief Justice,
Fully aware of the enormous responsibility associated with your office in supervising compliance to democratic tenets enshrined in our 1992 constitution, Aware of the current novelty before Her Ladyship in determining the fate of commissioners at the Electoral Commissioner following a petition for their removal, Being a civil society organisation with key interest in governance, We at the Centre for National Affairs do hereby request your esteemed office to consider this petition as a barometer of public interest in seeing a closure to protracted leadership crisis at the Electoral Commission and urge your expedition.
A petition was received by the Presidency on the 19th day of
A concerned citizen, Emmanuel Korsi Senyo, also submitted two petitions dated 25th
The President in following the provisions laid down in Article 146(3) of the 1992 Constitution, referred the petition to her Ladyship for the establishment of a prima facie case.
Her Ladyship established a prima facie case against the Electoral Commission Chairperson and Deputies and constituted a Committee to investigate the concerns stated out in the petitions in accordance with Article 146.
As we gradually approach a year after the process was initiated, we as concerned citizens are still yet to know the finality of the matter due to the prolonged periods of investigation and reporting of recommendations by the sitting Committee.
Considering the following:
A national referendum for the election of Metropolitan Municipal and District Chief Executives in 2019
A referendum for the creation of the new Regions in 2019 and
A National election for President and Members of Parliament in 2020;
which are issues of great national concern and critical indicators of our democratic
We at Centre for National Affairs believe this delay is a result of the “exercise of discretionary powers” by the Chief Justice and the Commission set up to investigate the complaints. Where the Constitution under Article 146 provides the necessary procedure to handle petitions against Justices of a Superior Court, of which the Chairperson and her deputies fall under based on provisions in Article 44 Section 2 and 3, it fails to provide timelines for the completion of the various procedures. The timelines for these procedures are therefore wholly discretional in nature and wholly subject to the dictates of the authority in play.
Article 296(3) allows for judges to exercise discretionary powers without publishing a Constitutional Instrument or Statutory Instrument to govern the exercise of this power.
Using the above as
All well-meaning citizens of our beloved country, Ghana, would be provided with some air of relief if the investigations are expedited and the recommendations forwarded to the President for the pronouncement on the matter to be made. This would go a long way in helping the Electoral Commission function effectively after several months of what has been observed as