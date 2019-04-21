Churches in Tamale celebrate resurrection of Jesus Christ

Churches across the Tamale metropolis Sunday marked the resurrection of Jesus Christ with church services.
The congregations clad mostly in all white apparels danced and praised God.
Preaching the sermon at the Tamale East Church of Christ on the theme: “What will you be told in memory? What will be my legacy if Jesus comes today?" Bro. Ahmed Yahaya urged Christians to identify and harness their talents to be able to help the needy in society.
“This will be the only legacy one could leave behind and be remembered in absence,” he noted.
According to him, Jesus left a legacy after sacrificing His life to save mankind.
“The purpose of life is not to be happy, but to be useful and compassionate to one another by making a difference in society,” Bro. Yahaya said.
He admonished Christians, particularly the youth to use the little talent they possess to help the course of the church and their societies as a whole.
At the Living Faith Church Worldwide (Winners Chapel International), the Head Pastor, Pastor Timothy Nartey in a sermon urged Christians to live exemplary lives worthy of emulation according to the teachings of the Bible.
He said Easter is an important occasion because it carries the power to set the captives free and has the tendency to make the weak persons strong.
Pastor Nartey called on Christians around the world to celebrate the Easter in peace and unity, which will symbolize unity and togetherness of the religion.
He urged the youth to celebrate the Easter festivities with utmost caution and disassociate themselves from any immoral acts.