Church of Pentecost, Zoomlion launch clean-up campaign

The Church of Pentecost yesterday launched a nationwide campaign to complement the government’s efforts to improve sanitation
.
The campaign will start on Saturday with a clean-up exercise at Kasoa and end in December 2019.
At the launch of the campaign in Accra, the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, said the campaign was yet another example of the church collaborating with the government in a vital sector of Ghana’s development.
"As a church, we have made it a policy to, each year, identify and publicise an issue of national concern with a view to playing a prophetic role towards achieving and sustaining national development," Apostle Nyamekye said.
Previous campaigns
Previous campaigns organised by the church were the agents of peace campaign, which preceded the 2016 general election, and 2017 campaign entrepreneurship, gambling and investment.
They were part of efforts by the Church of Pentecost to educate Ghanaians about development and national issues.
Apostle Nyamekye also stated that the church had put in place a five-year plan dubbed Vision 2023 aimed at transforming every segment of society with the values and principles of the kingdom of God.
Under Vision 2023, the church will partner the government to provide potable water to some communities, construct community-based health planning and services (CHIPS) compounds, establish public basic schools, construct police stations and posts in deprived and insecure areas and initiate the construction of accommodation facilities for selected prisons.
Implementation of Environmental Care Campaign
Giving further details about the Environmental Care Campaign, Apostle Samuel Gakpetor said the campaign would be conducted in phases, including education, environmental clean-ups and other community-based activities.
Donation
The Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, Mr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, who was present at the launch, donated 500 waste bins to support the campaign.
Dr Agyepong said it was time for all Ghanaians to get involved in the waste management process by managing waste in their homes using waste bins before it
Commendation
The Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Ms Cecilia Abena Dapaah, and the Mayor of Accra, Mohammed Adjei Sowah, commended the Church of Pentecost for partnering the government in pursuing the goal to make Ghana the cleanest country in Africa.