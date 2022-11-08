Church of Pentecost defends 3-day prayer, fasting to fix economy

The General Secretary of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Alexander Nana Yaw Kumi-Larbi, has defended the decision by the church to declare a three-day (all-day) fasting and prayers to intercede for the nation.
He said the church saw nothing wrong with that as its responsibility and that of all Christians to pray for their nation and their leaders.
He, therefore, said the call for fasting and prayers for God to intervene in the current economic challenges of the nation was in the right direction.
Apostle Kumi-Larbi who said this in an interview with the Daily Graphic yesterday said from time immemorial the church had been playing that role by advising governments when the need arose and also praying for the nation so this was not the first time.
"It is Biblical and, therefore, there is nothing wrong for one to pray and fast for their nation in such crisis situation," he said.
Public reaction
The church issued a circular last Friday to announce the fasting and prayers for the nation but has since courted a lot of public reaction, especially on social media, while others are criticising the church for declaring the fasting and prayers for the nation, others have hailed the church for that move as they said situations like this needed divine intervention.
Recall
The Executive Council of the Church of Pentecost declared a three-day (all-day) fasting and prayers to intercede for the nation.
A circular signed by the Chairman of the council, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, said that was because the economic challenges that the country had been going through for some time now threatened the peace and security of the nation.
“The church in times like this has a divine responsibility to intercede for the nation, as admonished in Jeremiah 29:7 and 1 Timothy 2:1-2,” it said.
The fasting period which begins on Thursday, November 10 and ends on Sunday, November 13, 2022, is on the theme text: “Ezra 8:23.”
Call
The statement, therefore, called on the entire church to pray and intercede for the nation and the global community adding that they should also pray for wisdom for leaders to find immediate solutions to the nation’s challenges.
“This prayer and fasting sessions may be fused with any existing programme scheduled for the week. All area heads and ministers are to get involved and organise these meetings at any convenient level that will yield the maximum result,” it added.
It also encouraged all members of the church to keep trusting God with the belief that God would respond to their prayers and bring relief to the nation.
“While I admit that this message is coming to you at such a short notice, I hope that you will bear with me as we all join hands in this all-important programme.
May the Lord pour on the church the spirit of supplication, and the burden to stand in the gap and build a hedge for the nation,” it added.