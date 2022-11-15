Christians must show exemplary leadership - Stanbic Bank Chief Executive

The Chief Executive Officer of Stanbic Bank Ghana, Kwamina Asomaning, has urged Christians to show exemplary leadership skills in their fields to help the country out of its current difficulties.
Speaking at the 77th Graduation ceremony of the Trinity Theological Seminary in Accra last Saturday, Mr Asomaning said integrity and empathy should be the hallmark of all Christians to help to drive change in the country.
“We are at the crossroads as a nation; a time that demands true leadership with character and integrity. The church has the power of influence to turn this around.
“The people out there are counting on us to lead the drive towards social change. Let’s not disappoint them,” he said.
Graduation
The ceremony saw 337 students graduate with degrees and certificates in Ministry, Master’s in Divinity, Theological Studies and Theology, and Doctorate in Ministry and Theology.
It was on the theme: “Raising Leaders and Resourcing Churches for Holistic Development”.
The graduation coincided with the period when the seminary, one of the oldest in the country, was celebrating its 80th anniversary.
The ceremony was also graced by a Deputy Minister of Education, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, as the guest of honour, and the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana and Chairman of the Governing Council of the seminary, Most Rev. Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo.
Different lifestyles
Mr Asomaning said majority of the people in the country identified with the Christian faith but the values of Christianity were deficient in many areas.
He said many people were disillusioned with many leaders who claimed to be Christians because of their activities which sometimes fell short of the standards required of a Christian.
“We are seen as saying one thing on pulpits, lecterns or in churches, and doing the exact opposite in other spheres of life. Given our Christian population of 70 per cent, failure of leadership in church, inevitably, means failure of leadership in society,” he added.
Leadership
The Stanbic Bank boss said leadership, which hinged on Christian and good values such as selflessness, empathy and integrity were crucial to the development of any society.
He urged the graduates to emulate the virtues of Jesus Christ and serve mankind with love without any selfish interest.
“Jesus Christ put himself and his own needs second and ministered to others beyond the call of duty, tirelessly, lovingly and effectively. His was the servant-leadership style,” he said.
According to him, many of the ills facing the world were due to the selfishness of people who took advantage of people and promoted their own interests without taking into account the needs of others.
Commendation
The President of the Seminary, Very Rev. Professor J. Kwabena Asamoah-Gyadu, said the Trinity Theological Seminary throughout its 80 years of existence had trained and raised many leaders not just for churches but other sectors for national development.
He gave an assurance that the seminary would continue to deliver on its mandate to produce leaders who were dedicated, committed and morally upright to positively contribute to society.
In an interview with the media, Rev. Fordjour commended the Trinity Theological Seminary for consistently being a centre of excellence in Christian leadership and training.
“For the past 80 years, this seminary has raised some of the giants of the kingdom of God who are catering for the spiritual guidance and welfare needs of millions of people in the country and across the world,” he said.
Writer’s email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.