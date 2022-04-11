Christians commemorate Palm Sunday

Christians across the country on Sunday, April 10, 2022, marked Palm Sunday, an important event on the Christian calendar, with processions, amidst singing and dancing.
Many church auditoriums were decorated with palm fronds, while members, including children, carried and hoisted the fronds around their church premises to re-enact the Triumphant Entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem.
The commemoration of the event and the accompanying procession have been absent for the past two years when the government imposed restrictions on the movement and gathering of people in the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Daily Graphic’s monitoring of the procession in some cities across the country revealed that the Palm Sunday was successfully commemorated.
Bolgatanga
Gilbert Mawuli Agbey reports that the churches which marked the event in the Bolgatanga municipality included the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, the Desert Pastures branch of the Fountain Gate Chapel, the Ebenezer Methodist Church, the Central Assembly of the Church of Pentecost and the Redemption Centre of the Assemblies of God Church.
At the St Cyprian's Anglican Church, the Parish Priest, Rev. Fr Camillus Ababagre, in a sermon on the theme: "Your friends today may be your enemies tomorrow", said some people did not like to be told the truth, and that had led to many broken relationships.
Northern Region
From Tamale, Mohammed Fugu reports that in a sermon at the St Peter and Paul Catholic Church, the Parish Priest, Rev. Fr Boris Charles Tengabo, charged the congregants to reflect on the suffering, betrayal and anguish Jesus Christ went through for the sake of mankind and change their lives.
The Head Pastor of the Bethel Congregation of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Tamale, Rev. Paul Iddrisu, advised the youth to celebrate the Easter festivities with utmost caution by keeping themselves away from immoral acts.
Greater Accra
From the Hope Congregation of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Sakumono Estates, Benjamin Xornam Glover writes that an elder of the congregation and lay preacher, Dr Emmanuel Kyeremateng-Amoah, told the members that humility was considered an important virtue in Christianity, with Jesus perfectly demonstrating it by serving others.
"Today, as we mark Palm Sunday, we stand in the aisles and sides of the streets of Jerusalem and see the Son of God, the King of creation, the One through whom all things were made, humble Himself to become a man, sitting on a colt — a humble animal — and we sing ‘Hosanna, Hosanna, blessed is He who comes in the Name of the Lord’,” he said.
Kaneshie
From the Good Shepherd Methodist Church in the Kaneshie North Circuit in Accra, Augustina Tawiah reports that the reading of Bible passages and singing of popular hymns and Gospel songs brought the congregation to their feet, dancing and waving palm fronds.
In a sermon, the Superintendent Minister of the Kaneshie North Circuit, the Very Rev. Bennett Ato Wilson, asked Christians to decide whether they were after their own glory or that of God.
Volta
The Dela Cathedral of the E.P. Church, Ghana (EPCG) congregation at Ho-Kpodzi in the Volta Region marked the event on the theme: “Suffering for a purpose” reports Alberto Mario Noretti.
The youth programmes officer of the church, Rev. Saint Dela Amegbe, in a sermon, said victory in all circumstances was preceded by struggles and suffering, which was how Jesus Christ lived and won glory for mankind.
From Sunyani, Emmanuel Adu-Gyamerah writes that the Minister in charge of the Trinity Congregation of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana at Odumase Low Cost, Rev. Dr Nana Addy, asked Christians to emulate the humility exhibited by Jesus Christ.
Haruna Yussif Wunpini reports from the Koforidua St Peter's Anglican Cathedral that the Very Rev. Samuel Eding Parddy told the congregation that the Triumphant Entry of Jesus into Jerusalem was a bold decision He took, knowing very well that He was going to be killed by the Jews.
About the event
Palm Sunday is a Christian feast that falls on the Sunday before Easter. It is called a movable feast because the date for the feast changes every year in relation to Easter.
The feast commemorates Jesus' Triumphant Entry into Jerusalem, an event mentioned in each of the four Gospels in the New Testament.
Also called Passion Sunday, Palm Sunday, in the Christian tradition, is the first day of the Holy Week and the Sunday before Easter.
It commemorates the entrance of Christ into Jerusalem, when palm branches were placed in His path, before His arrest on Holy Thursday and crucifixion on Good Friday.
The Triumphant Entry embodies Jesus’ willingness to submit Himself to die to save humanity.