Children reunite parents after 32 years of separation

Weddings are exciting events but when the couple involved are reuniting after 32 years of separation, the excitement is on another level.
Guests who attended the reunion ceremony at the St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Half Assini in the Jomoro District on January 19 could not conceal their joy as 81-year-old Joseph Thomas Frank Arthur and 70-year-old
Useful links Ghana Politics | Ghana Celebrity News | News in Ghana
Theresa Arthur also known as Awulae Nda-Bozoma II reaffirmed their love and commitment to each other.
Visibly excited were their children who had prayed for years that their parents would reunite.
The eldest son, Mr Richard Kojo Arthur told The Mirror that for several years, together with his five siblings, (one deceased), they had tried to bring their parents back together and it took over three decades for that dream to materialise.
Ghana News Headlines
For today's Ghana news, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news headlines.
“We were quite young when the issues started so we didn’t really understand what caused the separation. Personally, I was in boarding school and would only come home during vacations.
“All that while, we lived in Takoradi but mum was enstooled as a queenmother of Jomoro in the Western Region and moved to settle there. My younger siblings were also in school so they lived with our father and occasionally, we visited our mum during vacations.”
Mr Arthur said as they grew older, they understood the effects the separation had on the family and tried their best to settle the issues between their parents.
He said after many years of negotiations, seeing their parents together again gave them much joy and affirmed the love they had for each other.
Unfortunately, one of the siblings, Thomas Frank Arthur, could not live to witness the beautiful ceremony.
Marriage blessed by their son
Interestingly, their fifth son, Father Moses Kabenla Arthur, a Roman Catholic Priest at the Franciscan Valley of Prayer and Silence, Saltpond, officiated the renewal of vows.
Mrs Arthur, who is the President of the Western Regional Queenmothers Association and the Paramount
Queenmother of the Western Nzema Traditional Area, advised young couples to always rely on God in times of difficulties.