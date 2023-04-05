Children of Ofosu Ampofo donate to regional hospital

Haruna Yussif Wunpini Apr - 05 - 2023 , 07:57

Children of the immediate past National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, have donated 20 stethoscopes valued at $1,500 (GH¢16,275) to the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua.

The gesture was in recognition of the care and services provided to their late grandmother, Miriam Badu by doctors and nurses, especially the hospital's Clinical Director, Dr Forster Amponsah-Manu, when she was admitted to the hospital.

Two of the grandchildren of the late Badu, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo junior, a medical student of Umass Amherst and Dr Olusola Adegoke said they both decided to emulate the philanthropic nature of their grandmother who used to give to the poor and needy during her life time as a devout Christian.

They were convinced that their late grandmother would have appreciated what they, the grandchildren, had done.

Motivation

Mr Ampofo junior, for his part, said they were motivated by the kind heartedness of their late grandmother, adding that she was always helpful to the people she came across when she was alive and that attitude should not die with her.

"It is important for us to show example of our late grandmother’s virtues; if she were alive today, she would have wished that we do it even more than this.

"We are planning to continue to support the hospital with more medical supplies in the future to enable doctors and nurses provide quality healthcare services to the people," Mr Ampofo junior said.

The Clinical Director of the hospital, Dr Amponsah-Manu, who received the stethoscopes on behalf of the Medical Director of the facility, Dr Arko Akoto Ampaw, expressed appreciation to the grandchildren of the late Miriam Badu for the gesture.

He said it was refreshing that they acknowledged the care and services provided by doctors and nurses of the facility.

He thanked Mr Ampofo and his children for the support, stressing that the management of the hospital appreciated their efforts.