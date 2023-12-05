Chief Justice dismisses judge for improper relationship with woman in divorce case

Dec - 05 - 2023

A judge who had an amorous relationship with a woman in a divorce petition which was pending in his court, has been dismissed by the Judicial Service of Ghana.

The judge, Alfred Kwabena Asiedu was dismissed for his inappropriate conduct in a divorce case he presided over at the Jasikan Circuit Court.

The Chief Justice of Ghana, Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, in a letter dated November 13, 2023, seen by Graphic Online, informed Alfred Kwabena Asiedu that he has been dismissed from the Judicial Service.

"The Disciplinary Committee, after investigating the above-mentioned matter, found that you misconducted yourself as a Judge as there was ample evidence that you were involved in an improper relationship with the Petitioner, who had a Divorce case pending before you.

"The Disciplinary Committee also established the allegation of abuse of power and malicious prosecution against you as you were found to have caused the arrest and prosecution of the Petitioner without justification. The Disciplinary Committee consequently recommended that you should be dismissed," the letter stated.

The dismissal followed a petition lodged by Singari Diana Sadia on January 16, 2023 accusing Justice Asiedu of abuse of power, sexual exploitation, malicious prosecution, and impropriety.

The Chief Justice, upon receiving the petition, forwarded it to the disciplinary committee of the Judiciary Service for investigation.

The committee, after thorough scrutiny, recommended the dismissal of Justice Asiedu, citing evidence of an improper relationship with the petitioner, who had a divorce case pending before him.

The committee also found merit in the allegations of abuse of power and malicious prosecution, accusing the judge of causing the arrest and prosecution of the petitioner without justification.

Following the Disciplinary Procedures of the Service, Justice Asiedu was invited to appear before the Disciplinary Committee of the Judicial Council.

The committee's report, submitted to the Judicial Council, was adopted at its 279th meeting on October 25, 2023. The council concluded that Justice Asiedu's actions constituted Stated Misbehaviour, leading to his removal from office.

The Chief Justice, in a letter to Judge Asiedu, directed him to hand over all official properties, including his official vehicle, dockets, and record books, to the Judicial Secretary immediately.

The dismissal is effective immediately, and the Director of Human Resources has been requested to ensure the prompt removal of Justice Asiedu's name from the Judicial Service payroll.

Below is the letter the Chief Justice wrote to the judge in question:

I write with reference to the petition of abuse of power, sexual exploitation, malicious prosecution, and impropriety against you, received from one Singari Diana Sadia, dated 16th January 2023.

In line with the Disciplinary Procedures of the Service, you were invited to appear before the Disciplinary Committee of the Judicial Council, which had been mandated to investigate the allegations against you.

The Disciplinary Committee, after investigating the above-mentioned matter, found that you misconducted yourself as a Judge as there was ample evidence that you were involved in an improper relationship with the Petitioner, who had a Divorce case pending before you. The Disciplinary Committee also established the allegation of abuse of power and malicious prosecution against you as you were found to have caused the arrest and prosecution of the Petitioner without justification. The Disciplinary Committee consequently recommended that you should be dismissed.

The report of the Disciplinary Committee was subsequently submitted to the Judicial Council, and at its 279th meeting held on 25th October 2023, the Council adopted the report of the Disciplinary Committee and decided that your above-stated actions constituted Stated Misbehaviour.

In accordance with article 151 (1) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, all members of the Judicial Council present at the said meeting, resolved that you should be removed from office for Stated Misbehaviour.

You are therefore removed from Office as a Circuit Court Judge, with immediate effect. You are directed to hand over all official properties in your possession, including your official vehicle, Dockets and Record Books to the Judicial Secretary forthwith.

By a copy of this letter, the Director of Human Resources is requested to ensure that your name is deleted from the payroll of the Service with immediate effect.