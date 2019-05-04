Chief Director of Zongo Ministry signs performance agreement

The Chief Director of the Ministry of Inner Cities and Zongo Development (MICZD), Mrs Gifty Mahama Biyira, has signed the statutory performance agreement contract with the Office of the Head of the Civil Service (OHCS) in Accra.
All chief directors are expected to sign the performance contract in which the targets for their annual assessment have been spelt out.
The contract enjoins the chief directors to work to improve the quality of service delivered by their respective ministries, enhance the delivery of their respective core mandates, among other requirements, towards the delivery of the national development agenda.
The agreement is reviewed annually and provides the basis for the assessment of the directors at the end of the year.
Signatories to the agreement are the Chief of Staff, Mrs Frema Opare-Osei; the Head of the Civil Service, Nana Agyekum Dwamena; the chief directors and their respective sector ministers.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
In the case of the Chief Director of the MICZD, the performance agreement was witnessed by the sector Minister, Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid.
Commendation
At yesterday’s brief event, Nana Dwamena commended the Ministry for making so much impact within its jurisdiction, although it was a new Ministry.
He said his commendation was based on a research carried out by the office of the Head of Civil Service on the performance of ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) in 2018.
While commending the minister and his officials for their good work, Nana Dwamena singled out Mrs Mahama Biyira for special praise because of her contribution to the attainment of high productivity at the ministry.
He also praised the MICZD for being “client-sensitive and flexible” in delivering its mandate and productivity.
Research findings
The Head of Civil Service said, based on the findings of the 2018 Civil Service Survey, the MICZD scored above average in its assessment for 2018.
“Conducted in 2018, the baseline assessment focused on support systems, level of interactions between management, chief director and staff. This management practice also seeks to track productivity and processes of the MDAs,” he said.
He said it was a “good thing” that the Ministry made an improvement in the services it delivered to its clients based on its mandate.
Nana Dwamena said research was also to pick areas or centres of good practices within the service and use them as benchmarks for training within the Civil Service.
Honour
For his part, Dr Abdul-Hamid said the performance and credit attributed to the Chief Director was indirectly a credit and an honour to him as the sector Minister.
He acknowledged the hard work of the Chief Director, and congratulated her on being recognised by the Civil Service for her work.
He pledged to implement the recommendations by the Office of Head of Civil Service not just because it was statutory to do so but also because feedback was critical to the ministry’s ability to sustain and improve on its productivity and fine-tuning the activities of the ministry.
Writer’s email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.