EC petitioners drag Charlotte Osei to Special Prosecutor

The staff of the Electoral Commission (EC) who petitioned President Akufo-Addo for the impeachment processes against the Chairperson of the Commission, Mrs Charlotte Osei, say they are happy with her removal.
Consequently, they want the Special Prosecutor, Mr Martin Amidu to take up the case and consider the possibility of prosecuting Mrs Charlotte Osei for procurement infractions.Follow @Graphicgh
“We are also prepared to submit to the Special Prosecutor a complaint and evidence of her [Charlotte Osei] dealings with other companies and individuals which we deem to amount to abuse of office, breach of trust and conflict of interest,” the group said.
Mrs Charlotte Osei and her two deputies, Amadu Sulley and Georgina Opoku Amankwaa were removed from office on the recommendation of the Chief Justice's committee on grounds of incompetence and misconduct.
The concerned staff numbering 17 sent their petition in July 2017.
They accused Mrs Osei of taking unilateral decisions without recourse to the appropriate departments of the EC, and even her deputies.
A counter petition was also filed against the two deputies, Amadu Sulley and Georgina Opoku Amankwaa that portrayed that all was not well between the three topmost commissioners at the EC.
After a year of investigations, the Chief Justice's committee handed over its report to the presidency and President Akufo-Addo acted accordingly with the recommendations.
Petitioners press conference
Addressing a press conference Monday morning, the petitioners said they are happy with the president’s prompt action, saying “We like her removal and it makes us happy.”
A member of the petitioners and an Electoral Assistant, Mr Rabiu Sulemana, said the group will use any means necessary to ensure that “her removal is permanent and cast in stone”.