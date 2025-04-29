Next article: See the areas that will be affected by ECG's planned maintenance on April 30

Chalom Hights launched in Ghana to support women’s career growth

GraphicOnline Apr - 29 - 2025 , 11:01 2 minutes read

A new non-profit organisation, Chalom Hights, has been officially launched in Ghana with a mission to empower young women through career development, mentorship, and financial education.

The initiative, founded by Ghanaian development advocate Rita Adu Boateng, aims to address the challenges that limit young women’s access to professional opportunities and to provide the support needed for them to achieve their full potential. Speaking at the launch, Ms Adu Boateng stated that the organisation is committed to helping women build confidence, resilience, and the skills necessary to succeed in today’s competitive work environment.

“We want to build a future where no young woman feels her dream is out of reach,” she said. “Chalom Hights is here to support, guide, and walk alongside them on their journey to success.”

Chalom Hights intends to operate nationwide and will implement its programmes in partnership with government institutions, corporate bodies, and development agencies. Its activities will include structured mentorship, coaching, career counselling, and financial literacy training for young women, especially those from underserved communities.

The organisation is also calling on like-minded individuals and institutions to join its efforts in expanding opportunities for women in Ghana. By promoting collaboration and community engagement, Chalom Hights seeks to create a supportive environment for women’s professional and personal growth.

With its headquarters based in Ghana, Chalom Hights is positioning itself as a key contributor to the national agenda on gender equity and economic empowerment. The launch marks the beginning of what the organisation hopes will be a long-term effort to reduce barriers for women in the workforce and to foster inclusive development.

The organisation’s vision is to ensure that every woman, regardless of background or circumstance, has access to the tools and networks required to thrive.